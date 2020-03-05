|
CAMM Maureen Mary February 27th peacefully in hospital and of Hall Green, aged 81 years.
The beloved wife of the late Mick, loving mum of Paul, Chris, Julie, Dave, Martyn, Sharron, Suzanne and Steven, adored nana of Sam, Ben, Jonny and Sammie, much loved great grandma of Alfie and a very dear sister of Pauline and Robert. The funeral service for Maureen
will take place at Wakefield Crematorium on Friday March 13th at 11.00. Family flowers only please donations in lieu will be given to Macmillan Cancer Care, for which a box will be provided.
For any other enquiries please contact Harpin's Funeral Service.
Tel 01924 371091.
Published in Wakefield Express on Mar. 5, 2020