Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Maureen Kelly
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maureen Kelly

Notice Condolences

Maureen Kelly Notice
Kelly (nee Baker)
Maureen Patricia (55 years) Died peacefully at
home on, Thursday 26th March,
surrounded by her family.
Darling wife of Neil, loving mother
of Sophie, Emily and Harriet
and devoted grandmother of
Bradley, Edward and Arthur.
Also, mother-in-law of William and Ryan. Much loved by, family members, friends, and colleagues.
To know Maureen, was to love her.

"Her light still shines bright
in all our lives."

A private ceremony will take place
at Wakefield Crematorium at
11.40am, on Wednesday 8th April.
The family ask that you observe this time with your own appropriate commemorations. All donations to Cancer Relief at the following address: https://fundraise.cancerresearchuk.org/page/maureen-kelly
Published in Wakefield Express on Apr. 2, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -