Kelly (nee Baker)
Maureen Patricia (55 years) Died peacefully at
home on, Thursday 26th March,
surrounded by her family.
Darling wife of Neil, loving mother
of Sophie, Emily and Harriet
and devoted grandmother of
Bradley, Edward and Arthur.
Also, mother-in-law of William and Ryan. Much loved by, family members, friends, and colleagues.
To know Maureen, was to love her.
"Her light still shines bright
in all our lives."
A private ceremony will take place
at Wakefield Crematorium at
11.40am, on Wednesday 8th April.
The family ask that you observe this time with your own appropriate commemorations. All donations to Cancer Relief at the following address: https://fundraise.cancerresearchuk.org/page/maureen-kelly
Published in Wakefield Express on Apr. 2, 2020