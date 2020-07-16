|
|
|
WOOD Maureen Of Ossett, passed away peacefully
on 11th July 2020, aged 83 years,
surrounded by family.
Beloved wife of the late George
Alfred Wood. Cherished mother
of Joanna and Jane, dearly loved
grandmother, great-grandmother
and a good friend to many.
Service at the Church of
St Mary's the Virgin, Ebberston,
on Thursday 23rd July at 12.15pm
followed by committal.
Family flowers only.
Donations for Marie Curie
Nurses and the church.
Collection at service or send c/o
F. A. Stockill and Son, 9A Station Road, Snainton, YO13 9AP.
Published in Wakefield Express on July 16, 2020