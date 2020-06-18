Home

PUMFORD MAVIS
(née Farrar) Mavis passed away very peacefully in Hospital on June 8th,
aged 86 years.
A devoted wife of Harold,
loving mum of Joanne and partner Dave, treasured Grandma of Jodie and special Great Grandma of Ella and Lewis, who will all keep her ever close in their hearts.
Mavis will be dearly missed by her family and friends who she adored.
Remember Mavis as a lovely lady who asked for so little yet gave so very much.
How lucky we were to have had someone in our life's that makes saying goodbye so hard.
The family wishes to send a special thank you to the staff on Ward 23, Pinderfields Hospital for their care and compassion.
Published in Wakefield Express on June 18, 2020
