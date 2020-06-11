|
ALLEN Michael On the 26th May 2020,
suddenly at Pinderfields Hospital following an illness which he bravely fought for several years, Michael
passed away, aged 69 years.
Known to all as Mick, he and his laugh will be sadly missed by
family and friends.
The much loved and
loving husband of Jane.
A proud dad of Michael and Mark, and daughter-in-law Donna and doting granddad to Kenya and Deacan. Son of the late Ruby Pinkie Allen and formerly of School Road and Gargrave Place.
Mick attended Snapethrope School, served as a Royal Marine and worked his entire life to provide
and make his family happy.
You went away so suddenly,
we did not say goodbye.
We can never be parted,
precious memories never die.
Due to the ongoing restrictions,
a private family funeral will take
place on the 16th June 2020.
A celebration of his life to follow once circumstances permit.
Published in Wakefield Express on June 11, 2020