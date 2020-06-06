|
|
|
GRIFFITHS Michael May 24th peacefully in hospital
and of Wakefield, aged 85 years,
the beloved husband of over sixty years of Margaret, loving father
of Charles and the late Christopher, dear father in law of Janet and
Ruth a much loved grandad of
Ben and Sarah and dear brother
of Gordon and Alan.
Michael's funeral service will take place at Wakefield Crematorium,
for any other enquiries Harpin's Funeral Service tel 01924 371091.
He will be sadly missed by all
who knew him.
Published in Wakefield Express on June 6, 2020