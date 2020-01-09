|
|
|
HUNTER Michael John January 6th peacefully in hospital and of Crofton, aged 75 years,
the dearly loved husband of Sandra, much loved dad of Tracey and
Craig and a loving grandad of Leanne, Emma and Lily.
The funeral service for Michael
will take place at All Saints Church, Crofton on Tuesday January 21st
at 1.20 followed by cremation at Wakefield Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, any donations in lieu will be given to
All Saints Church for which a plate will be provided. For any other enquiries please contact
Harpin's Funeral Service
tel 01924 371091.
Published in Wakefield Express on Jan. 9, 2020