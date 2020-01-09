Home

POWERED BY

Services
Harpins Funeral Service Ltd
7 Back Mount Pleasant
Wakefield, West Yorkshire WF1 4NP
01924 371091
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Hunter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Hunter

Notice Condolences

Michael Hunter Notice
HUNTER Michael John January 6th peacefully in hospital and of Crofton, aged 75 years,
the dearly loved husband of Sandra, much loved dad of Tracey and
Craig and a loving grandad of Leanne, Emma and Lily.
The funeral service for Michael
will take place at All Saints Church, Crofton on Tuesday January 21st
at 1.20 followed by cremation at Wakefield Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, any donations in lieu will be given to
All Saints Church for which a plate will be provided. For any other enquiries please contact
Harpin's Funeral Service
tel 01924 371091.
Published in Wakefield Express on Jan. 9, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
- ADVERTISEMENT -