Booth Molly Of Thornes, Wakefield passed away in Warde Aldam Nursing Home
on Sunday 24th May 2020
aged 87 years. Much loved mum of Robert, Michael and Jacqui, dear mother-in-law of Philippa, Louise, Neil, cherished grandma of Harriet, Jessica, Rosie, William, Oscar and Florence. Molly will be sadly missed by all her loving family and friends.
A cremation will be held at Wakefield Crematorium, due to restrictions only persons invited may attend
the crematorium. A celebration
of Molly's life will be held at
Destiny Church at a later date.
All enquiries please to
R. J. Burgess Funeral Directors
01924 894017.
Published in Wakefield Express on June 6, 2020