Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Molly Booth
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Molly Booth

Notice Condolences

Molly Booth Notice
Booth Molly Of Thornes, Wakefield passed away in Warde Aldam Nursing Home
on Sunday 24th May 2020
aged 87 years. Much loved mum of Robert, Michael and Jacqui, dear mother-in-law of Philippa, Louise, Neil, cherished grandma of Harriet, Jessica, Rosie, William, Oscar and Florence. Molly will be sadly missed by all her loving family and friends.
A cremation will be held at Wakefield Crematorium, due to restrictions only persons invited may attend
the crematorium. A celebration
of Molly's life will be held at
Destiny Church at a later date.
All enquiries please to
R. J. Burgess Funeral Directors
01924 894017.
Published in Wakefield Express on June 6, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -