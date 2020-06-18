|
BELCHER Monica of Ossett,
passed away peacefully in Pinderfields Hospital on 8th June 2020, aged 73 years.
Loving and caring wife of Ronnie, loving sister to Bernard, sister-in-law to Catherine, mother to Carol and the late Mark, nana to Chantelle and great nana to Titan, Ciro and Calli Bliss. Monica will be sadly missed by all who knew her.
Funeral will be held at
Wakefield Crematorium on Tuesday 23rd June 2020 at 11.40am (immediate family only due to current government guidelines). A memorial service and interment will be held at a later date to celebrate Monica's life.
All enquiries to Normington and Sons of Ryhill, Tel: 01226 700760
Published in Wakefield Express on June 18, 2020