|
|
|
CUTHBERTSON (nee Wood)
Monica On September 9th, Monica passed away peacefully at Carr Gate Care Home, aged 94 years.
The much loved wife of the late Ted and a beloved mum, granny and great granny.
The funeral service will be for immediate family only due to
Covid restrictions.
For any other enquiries please contact Harpin's Funeral Service.
Tel 01924 371091.
You left a place no one can fill,
We miss you and always will.
Life goes on, we know that's true,
But it will never be the same
without you.
Published in Wakefield Express on Sept. 17, 2020