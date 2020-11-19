|
|
|
BREWER Muriel Rose Former Teacher at
Greenhill First School.
Beloved wife of Jack for more than 65 years, treasured mother and grandmother who passed away peacefully in The Chestnuts Nursing Home, Altofts, on
8th November, at the age of 86, after a sharp decline in her health and living with Alzheimer's Disease for some ten years.
Funeral will take place at
St James' Church, Wakefield, at 2.15pm on Monday 7th December, followed by private cremation at Wakefield Crematorium.
It is regretted that due to current restrictions only limited numbers are allowed to attend the funeral and those have been informed.
Jack and his family would like to thank the ladies from Prestige Nursing Care for their kind attention to Muriel for such a long time, and the nursing staff at
The Chestnuts for looking after Muriel during her final days.
They would also like to thank
all who have sent lovely cards
and tributes.
No flowers please.
Any donations to the Alzheimer's Society will be gratefully received via Harpin's Funeral Services.
God Bless You, Muriel.
Words in your praise
are not hard to find,
A lady full of energy,
so generous and kind,
God Bless you, Muriel,
you had a heart of gold,
A heart which gave joy
to young and old,
God Bless You, Muriel,
your brain went to sleep,
Leaving treasured memories,
for all to keep,
God Bless You, Muriel,
you fought to the end,
Leaving broken hearts,
which may never mend,
God Bless You, Muriel,
we see you no more,
The good Lord has called you
to Heaven's Door,
To the world, you were but one,
To those who knew you,
you were the world.
Rest in Peace.
Published in Wakefield Express on Nov. 19, 2020