Holmes Muriel On 28th March, passed away at Snapethrope Hall Care Home,
aged 93, formerly of Sandal.
A dearly loved wife to her late husband Johnny, loving mum of Robert and mother-in-law to Elaine, much loved grandma of Andrew and Jemma, great-grandma to Jake, Freddie, Oscar, Harry and Oliver.
Many thanks to Snapethorpe Hall Care Home for the care they gave Muriel.
Should anybody wish to make a personal donation, the family have asked all donations to be made directly to Dementia UK.
Published in Wakefield Express on Apr. 9, 2020