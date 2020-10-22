|
WOOD (nee Ashton)
Muriel Peacefully on 18th October 2020 at West Ridings Nursing Home aged 98 and of Ossett.
Dearly loved wife of the late Stanley, loving Mam to Clive, Alan and Michael and beloved Grandma, Great Grandma and Great Great Grandma.
The family would like to extend their thanks to the staff at
West Ridings Nursing Home for all the love and care they gave to Muriel over the last four and a half years.
Due to the present restrictions the funeral service will be by invitation only.
All enquiries to George Steele Funeral Services 01924 273285.
Published in Wakefield Express on Oct. 22, 2020