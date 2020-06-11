|
Baron Neil On 4th June 2020, in hospital,
of Croft House and formerly of Chidswell, aged 80 years, Neil, loving husband of Ann,
dearly loved dad of Mandy,
beloved pops to grandchildren Jenneil and Riise, a dear brother, brother in law and uncle.
Due to the current guidelines a private family service will be held at Dewsbury Moor Crematorium on Friday 19th June 2020 at 1pm.
Family flowers only, donations in memory of Neil may be given online for the benefit of
Dementia UK.
Sadly missed.
Love you to the moon and back.
Published in Wakefield Express on June 11, 2020