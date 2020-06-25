|
|
|
Georgiou Nic On 5th June 2020 peacefully at his home in Clayton West following a short illness after the recurrence of Leukaemia.
Nic Georgiou aged 57 years,
the dearly loved
husband of Maxine,
much loved father of Joe and Oli,
dear son of Peter and Jackie and
brother to Zoe and Paul.
Due to the current difficulties
a private funeral service will took
place at Grenoside Crematorium
on Monday 22nd June.
Donations in memory of Nic if so desired would be appreciated for Marie Curie and may be made online at mariecurie.org.uk
All enquiries to Morley Rhodes and Wainwright Funeral Directors, Skelmanthorpe.Tel:01484 862095
Published in Wakefield Express on June 25, 2020