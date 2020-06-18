|
|
|
Kent Nora Alicia M.C.S.P.
(nee Haith) Passed away peacefully at home in Ossett on 8th June 2020
aged 87 years. Reunited with her mum, dad and brother.
Much loved mum of Graeme, Helen, Moira and Yvonne.
Devoted grandmother
and great grandmother.
There will be a private funeral service on June 25th.
Prior to the service there will be an opportunity to say goodbye to Nora outside of St. John's Church, Ossett.
Family flowers only by request please but any donations can be sent to The Smile Train or to glaucoma research.
Further enquiries to:
George Steele and Son,
The Green,
Ossett.
WF5 0AL
01924 911587
Published in Wakefield Express on June 18, 2020