GEE Norman January 17th peacefully at his home in Lupset, aged 91 years.
The beloved husband of the
late Elsie, much loved dad of Susan, Mike and daughter in law of Angie, loving grandad of Rob and Mandy, adored great grandad of Jacob, Ellie and Luke and a very dear brother
of Jennifer.
The funeral service for Norman
will take place at
Wakefield Crematorium
on Tuesday 4th February at 1.40. Family flowers only please any donations in lieu will be given to Yorkshire Air Ambulance for which a box will be supplied.
For any other enquiries please contact Harpin's Funeral Service
Tel 01924 371091.
Published in Wakefield Express on Jan. 23, 2020