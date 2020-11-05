|
Goodfellow Norman Loving Husband of Evelyn May, Father to Paul and father-in-law to Lindsay.
Born in Wakefield Yorkshire and former resident of Loughborough.
Norman passed peacefully away on Thursday 22nd October 2020 at The New Wycliffe Home in Leicester aged 97 years.
Thank you to Julie and all
the staff at the care home for
all their kindness shown.
Due to Covid the restrictions there will be a private funeral service at Loughborough Crematorium on Tuesday 10th November at 1.15pm.
Family flowers only, donations if desired for The New Wycliffe Home Comfort Fund.
Further Enquiries can be made to
The Co-operative Funeralcare
33, Pinfold Gate, Loughborough, Leicestershire, LE11 1BE.
Telephone 01509 215331
Published in Wakefield Express on Nov. 5, 2020