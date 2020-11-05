Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Norman Goodfellow
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Norman Goodfellow

Notice Condolences

Norman Goodfellow Notice
Goodfellow Norman Loving Husband of Evelyn May, Father to Paul and father-in-law to Lindsay.
Born in Wakefield Yorkshire and former resident of Loughborough.
Norman passed peacefully away on Thursday 22nd October 2020 at The New Wycliffe Home in Leicester aged 97 years.
Thank you to Julie and all
the staff at the care home for
all their kindness shown.
Due to Covid the restrictions there will be a private funeral service at Loughborough Crematorium on Tuesday 10th November at 1.15pm.
Family flowers only, donations if desired for The New Wycliffe Home Comfort Fund.
Further Enquiries can be made to
The Co-operative Funeralcare
33, Pinfold Gate, Loughborough, Leicestershire, LE11 1BE.
Telephone 01509 215331
Published in Wakefield Express on Nov. 5, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -