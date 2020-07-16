Home

Olivia Graham

Notice Condolences

Olivia Graham Notice
Graham Olivia Passed away
6th July 2020 at her home in Walton, Wakefield, West Yorkshire
aged 92 years.
Born in Killard, Newtownbutler
in Co. Fermanagh, Olivia left Ireland in the in the late 1940s
to study nursing in Wakefield. Subsequently she worked in
East Africa and Canada but eventually returned to Wakefield
to work in the NHS in Yorkshire
for many years until retirement.
Thanks go to her friends and neighbours and the carers and nurses whose support allowed
her to live out her final years
and die peacefully in her own
home as she wished.
Published in Wakefield Express on July 16, 2020
