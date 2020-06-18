|
|
|
Mills Patricia
(née McCarthy of Wakefield aged 79 died peacefully in Hospital on Friday 5th June 2020.
The beloved wife of David, loving Mum to Jayne, Louise and Samantha, much loved Grandma to Alex, Hollie and Olivia and a dear Mother-in-law.
Our hearts are broken and
grief is the price we pay for love.
Patricia will be greatly missed by all her family and friends,
she will never be forgotten and will remain in our hearts always.
A service will be held at
Wakefield Crematorium.
Due to current restrictions only invited people will be able to
attend the service.
Donations in memory of Patricia may be made directly to
Forget Me Not Children's Hospice, Huddersfield.
All enquiries to
R J Burgess Funeral Directors
01924 894017
Published in Wakefield Express on June 18, 2020