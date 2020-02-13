Home

Harpins Funeral Service Ltd
7 Back Mount Pleasant
Wakefield, West Yorkshire WF1 4NP
01924 371091
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
11:30
Wakefield Crematorium
Paul Bentley Notice
BENTLEY Paul February 6th, peacefully at his
home in Wakefield, aged 93 years.
The much loved and loving
husband of Doreen and a
very dear dad of Alan.
The funeral service for Paul will take
place at Wakefield Crematorium
on Monday March 2nd at 11.40am.
Family flowers only please, any donations in lieu will be given to
Cats Protection League for which
a box will be provided.
For any other funeral enquiries
please contact Harpin's Funeral
Service, tel 01924 371091.
Published in Wakefield Express on Feb. 13, 2020
