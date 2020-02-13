Home

Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
11:00
Wakefield Crematorium
Stanbridge Lane
WF4 3JA
Paul Bradley Notice
Bradley It is with great sadness that Mr Paul Vernon Bradley passed away after a brief illness, on the
31st January 2020,
at the age of 80.
Paul passed away peacefully,
with his family by his side at their home in Wakefield.
He will forever be remembered and cherished by his wife of
55 years Joan, Richard, Mark, Karen and his grandchildren.
The funeral service will be held at Wakefield Crematorium, Stanbridge Lane, WF4 3JA, on Tuesday 18th February at 11am.
All are welcome to attend.
You may make a
charitable donation to the
British Heart Foundation.
Published in Wakefield Express on Feb. 13, 2020
