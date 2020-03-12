|
CLAY Pauline Mary March 5th, peacefully at Inwood Residential Home and of Horbury,
aged 86 years.
The much loved wife of the late Bernard, now reunited forever, loving mum of Rosemary,
Jennifer and Jeremy and adored by all her grandchildren and
great grandchildren.
Pauline's funeral service will be held at Wakefield Crematorium on Tuesday March 24th at 1.00pm.
For any other funeral enquiries please contact Harpin's Funeral Service tel 01924 371091.
Published in Wakefield Express on Mar. 12, 2020