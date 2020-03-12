Home

POWERED BY

Services
Harpins Funeral Service Ltd
7 Back Mount Pleasant
Wakefield, West Yorkshire WF1 4NP
01924 371091
Resources
More Obituaries for Pauline Clay
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pauline Clay

Notice Condolences

Pauline Clay Notice
CLAY Pauline Mary March 5th, peacefully at Inwood Residential Home and of Horbury,
aged 86 years.
The much loved wife of the late Bernard, now reunited forever, loving mum of Rosemary,
Jennifer and Jeremy and adored by all her grandchildren and
great grandchildren.
Pauline's funeral service will be held at Wakefield Crematorium on Tuesday March 24th at 1.00pm.
For any other funeral enquiries please contact Harpin's Funeral Service tel 01924 371091.
Published in Wakefield Express on Mar. 12, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
- ADVERTISEMENT -