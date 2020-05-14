|
|
|
FAINT Pauline Emily May 7th peacefully at her home
in Wakefield, aged 75 years,
the beloved wife of the late Melvyn, loving mum of Mark, Paul, Tracy
and Sharon and a much loved grandma of Ben, Christopher, Nathan, PJ, Danielle, Sam, Lewis, Bobby, Harvey, Cameron and Leah, an adored great grandma of Leyla and a dear sister of Barry.
Pauline's funeral service will take place at Wakefield Crematorium,
for any other enquiries
Harpin's Funeral Service
tel 01924 371091.
Published in Wakefield Express on May 14, 2020