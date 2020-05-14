Home

POWERED BY

Services
Harpins Funeral Service Ltd
7 Back Mount Pleasant
Wakefield, West Yorkshire WF1 4NP
01924 371091
Resources
More Obituaries for Pauline Faint
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pauline Faint

Notice Condolences

Pauline Faint Notice
FAINT Pauline Emily May 7th peacefully at her home
in Wakefield, aged 75 years,
the beloved wife of the late Melvyn, loving mum of Mark, Paul, Tracy
and Sharon and a much loved grandma of Ben, Christopher, Nathan, PJ, Danielle, Sam, Lewis, Bobby, Harvey, Cameron and Leah, an adored great grandma of Leyla and a dear sister of Barry.
Pauline's funeral service will take place at Wakefield Crematorium,
for any other enquiries
Harpin's Funeral Service
tel 01924 371091.
Published in Wakefield Express on May 14, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
- ADVERTISEMENT -