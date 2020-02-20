|
|
|
HANMER Peter Of Wakefield.
Passed away peacefully at home on Valentines Day, 14th February 2020, aged 80 years.
The beloved husband of the late Sally, a loving father of Stephen, Martin & Mark, a much loved grandad, a special brother,
father in law and brother in law,
also a dear uncle and friend.
Will be sadly missed.
The funeral will take place on
Friday 28th February with service at Wakefield Crematorium at 2.20pm.
After the service all are welcome to join the family for refreshments at the West Yorkshire Sports and Social Club, Sandal WF2 6ER.
Family flowers only please.
Donations in lieu of flowers will be given to the British Lung Foundation, for which a box will be provided.
All enquiries to McTigue Funeral Directors, Normanton.
Tel 01924 899998
Published in Wakefield Express on Feb. 20, 2020