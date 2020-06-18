Home

Peter Hudson Notice
Hudson Peter Of Stanley, Wakefield, aged 84,
died peacefully in Hospital on Monday 8th June.
Peter will be greatly missed by
all his loving family and friends.
A service will be held at
Wakefield Crematorium.
The car will pass the Graziers and Albion pubs at approx 10.30am on Friday 26th June for those who
wish to pay their respects.
Due to current restrictions,
only invited people will be able to attend the service.
Donations in memory of Peter may be made directly to Dogs Trust.
All enquiries to R J Burgess Funeral Directors 01924 894017
Published in Wakefield Express on June 18, 2020
