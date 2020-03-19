|
|
|
KITSON Peter Of Thornhill Road, Middlestown.
Beloved husband of the late Nancy Kitson, much loved father to Sharon, Margaret, Yvonne and David, cherished grandad to Rachael, Rebecca, Samir, Jennete, Adriano and Alessandro.
Peacefully in Pinderfields on
29th February 2020,
aged 84 years.
Musical Director to many brass bands in and around the area.
Funeral service will take place on Friday 27th March 2020 at
Wakefield Crematorium
at 1.00pm.
Donations will be taken in lieu for Netherton Church.
All enquiries to
Wakefield Funeral Services,
76 Horbury Road, Wakefield
01924 372260.
Published in Wakefield Express on Mar. 19, 2020