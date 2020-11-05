Home

SPURR PETER Passed away peacefully at home on the 2nd of November 2020, aged 82. Beloved husband of Nola, dear father to Richard, father-in-law to Gillian, grandfather to Jamie and Lucy, great grandfather to Harry and Ocean. Also a much loved brother, uncle, and close friend to many. A true gentleman who will be sadly missed by all who knew him. No flowers please, all donations to Dementia UK.

Published in Wakefield Express on Nov. 5, 2020
