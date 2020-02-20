Home

YOUNG Peter Michael On 14th February at home, with his loving family by his side, aged 71 years. Peter, of Lupset, loving husband to Babs, beloved dad to Darrel, Andrew and Stephen, father-in-law to Julie, Tracy, Julie, grandad to Paula, Aimie, Jason, Hannah and Thomas, great grandad to Ethan, Bella, Betsy, Harley and Adeline.
Peter's funeral service will take place at Wakefield Crematorium on Friday 28th February at 10.00am. Family flowers only please, any donations given in lieu will be gratefully received for Cancer Research UK for which a box will be provided.
Published in Wakefield Express on Feb. 20, 2020
