CARRINGTON PHYLLIS On February 3rd 2020
passed away peacefully in
Dewsbury Hospital aged 98 years of Outwood. Dearly loved wife of the late Jack also a much loved Mum, Nana, Grandma, Great Grandma and Great, Great Grandma.
Funeral service will take place on Thursday February 13th at Christ Church, Lofthouse at 2.00pm followed by cremation at Wakefield Crematorium at 3.00pm. No flowers by request please. Donations if desired for Martin House Hospice for which a plate will be provided at the service. Will friends please accept this intimation. Enquiries to
R Fox & Sons Funeral Directors,
1 Ingram Parade, Rothwell, Leeds
Tel: 0113 2822264.
Published in Wakefield Express on Feb. 6, 2020