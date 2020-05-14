Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bollands Funeral Directors (Birstall, Batley)
18 Kirkgate
Batley, West Yorkshire WF17 9PB
01924 472178
Funeral service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Resources
More Obituaries for Ralph Quarton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ralph Quarton

Notice Condolences

Ralph Quarton Notice
QUARTON Ralph Joseph Peacefully on 8th May 2020, at Aston Manor Care Home Dewsbury, formerly of Birstall, aged 85 years Ralph dearly loved husband of June, father of Margaret & Ralph, father-in-law of Jacqui, much loved grandad of Nicola, Joanna, Gemma, Joshua, Daniel & Sam and great-grandad of Yasmin & Arlo.
He will be sadly missed.
A private family Funeral Service will be held due to current restrictions. Anyone wanting to make a donation in Ralph's memory may do so direct to 'Dementia UK'.
Enquiries to Bollands Funeral Directors 01924 472178.
Published in Wakefield Express on May 14, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -