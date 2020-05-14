Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Bradley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Bradley

Notice Condolences

Richard Bradley Notice
BRADLEY Richard Retired Ossett Postman
On Sunday, May 3rd,
of Ossett aged 68.
Peacefully at Pinderfields Hospital
after suffering from a
prolonged, chronic illness.
Richard,
deeply beloved husband of
Kath,
proud dad of
Cory and his wife Amanda
and cherished grandad of
Patrick and Jethro.
Richard was loved by the
community of Ossett.
A man with time for anyone.
He will be sorely missed
by many not least of
all the local store owners,
newsagents and especially
the butchers.
Due to the continued
Covid 19 restrictions
a private family funeral
will take place.
An announcement will be
made once restrictions have
been lifted for a
Celebration of Richard's life.
Enquiries:
Eric F. Box Funeral Directors
Tel: 01924 271 612
Published in Wakefield Express on May 14, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -