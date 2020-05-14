Home

Services
Eric F Box Funeral Directors (Ossett)
7 Kingsway
Wakefield, West Yorkshire WF5 8DA
01924 271612
Funeral
Private
To be announced at a later date
Celebration of Life
To be announced at a later date
Notice

Richard Bradley Notice
BRADLEY Richard Retired Ossett Postman
On Sunday, May 3rd,
of Ossett aged 68.
Peacefully at Pinderfields Hospital
after suffering from a
prolonged, chronic illness.
Richard,
deeply beloved husband of
Kath,
proud dad of
Cory and his wife Amanda
and cherished grandad of
Patrick and Jethro.
Richard was loved by the
community of Ossett.
A man with time for anyone.
He will be sorely missed
by many not least of
all the local store owners,
newsagents and especially
the butchers.
Due to the continued
Covid 19 restrictions
a private family funeral
will take place.
An announcement will be
made once restrictions have
been lifted for a
Celebration of Richard's life.
Enquiries:
Eric F. Box Funeral Directors
Tel: 01924 271 612
Published in Wakefield Express on May 14, 2020
