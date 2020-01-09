|
CARPENTER Richard December 28th peacefully in hospital and of Lupset Park,
aged 83 years,
the beloved husband of Muriel, loving dad of Ruth and the late Simon, dear father in law of Terry and a much loved G'pa of
Jacob, Phoebe and Ruby.
The funeral service for Richard
will take place at Wakefield
Crematorium on Friday
January 24th at 11.40.
Family flowers only please,
any donations in lieu will be given
to Wakefield Hospice for which
a box will be provided.
For any other enquiries please
contact Harpin's Funeral Service
tel 01924 371091.
Published in Wakefield Express on Jan. 9, 2020