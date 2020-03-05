Home

Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 19, 2020
11:00
St. Mary's Church
Leamington Spa
Richard Nebard Notice
NEBARD Richard Jonathan Aged 48. Formerly of Horbury, Wakefield.
Loving husband of Louise, proud and loving father of Emily and Elizabeth, son of David and Christine, brother of Nicholas, brother in law of Rebekah and uncle of Jasper.
Died on Wednesday February 26th 2020 in Warwick after a long and difficult illness bravely fought. Funeral service at St. Mary's Church, Church Lane, Cubbington, Leamington Spa, CV32 7JT on Thursday 19th March at 11am.
If wished, flowers or donations to OcuMel UK will be welcome. Richard was much loved and admired by his family and many friends and will be greatly missed.
Published in Wakefield Express on Mar. 5, 2020
