RADCLIFFE Richard Miller Joyce, Mark , Reg and Families would like to thank you all for the tribute you paid to Richard.
During a time like this we realise how much family and friends mean to us. Your kind expressions of sympathy and support will always remain in our memories for the sad loss of Richard.
Special thanks to Hazel for her support over 20 years. Also to Canon George for his relaxing and calming service and to Howarth Funeral Service for their friendly and efficient funeral arrangements.
Thank you all for your kind donations to Move Ahead for the brain injured which amounted to £300.
Published in Wakefield Express on Jan. 9, 2020