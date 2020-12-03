|
|
|
Sumnall Robert John 22nd August 1946 -
14th November 2020
John was a kind, cultured and highly intelligent man
with an enquiring mind
and three passionate interests: music, particularly opera
and piano, tennis - as player
and spectator - and Spanish.
Following retirement from his career as a librarian, John studied Spanish part-time at university,
gaining a richly deserved
First Class degree in 2012.
We his family and many friends
will miss him greatly but we are richer for having known him.
Purecremation will be carrying out all funeral arrangements.
Enquiries to Purecremation
Tel - 08000337737
Published in Wakefield Express on Dec. 3, 2020