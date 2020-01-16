Home

JACKSON Roland January 5th suddenly at his home
in Newton Hill, aged 89 years, the much loved husband of Emily and a very dear brother in law and uncle. The funeral service for Roland will take place at Outwood Church on Thursday January 30th at 1.00 followed by burial at Outwood Cemetery. Family flowers only please but any donations in lieu will be given to the Alzheimer's Society, for which a box will be provided.
For any further information please contact Harpin's Funeral Service
tel 01924 371091.
Published in Wakefield Express on Jan. 16, 2020
