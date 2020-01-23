|
|
|
SMITH Ron Peacefully passed away
on the 18th January, aged 94.
Formerly of Poplar Avenue, Wakefield and teacher at
Thornes House and
Normanton Grammar Schools.
Dearly loved and devoted husband
of Pat. A much loved dad, grandad and father-in-law to Richard, Catherine, Nathan, Matthew, Robert, Ken and Sandra.
The funeral service will take place
at St George's Church, Lupset on Monday 3rd February at 10.30am followed by interment at
Wakefield Cemetery.
Family flowers only please.
For further enquiries, please contact Harpin's tel 01924 371091.
Published in Wakefield Express on Jan. 23, 2020