PETYT RONALD Ronald passed away peacefully on Sunday 4th October, aged 89 years. Dearly beloved husband of Margaret, much loved dad of
Stephen, Louise and Julia, a precious grandad of Natalie, James,
Rebecca, Charlotte and Hannah
and loving great grandad of Archie.
Ronald was much treasured
and will be sadly missed by
family and friends.
A funeral service will take place
at Parkside Methodist Church on
Friday 23rd October at 12 noon by invitation only due to the current restrictions. Family flowers only please, donations are welcomed
and will be given to Macmillan
Nurses Palliative Care c/o
Harpin's Funeral Service
Tel 01924 371091.
Published in Wakefield Express on Oct. 15, 2020