|
|
|
STEAD Ronnie of Crigglestone
(Former Engineer at Provincial
Insurance and South Yorkshire
Motors, as well as a respected
Water Polo Coach) aged 87
passed away peacefully at his
home with his loving family at his
side on Thursday 26th November
2020, the beloved husband of
Edna and adored father of Lynn,
Ian and Garry, special father in
law to Peter, Karen and Carolyn,
much loved and respected
Grandfather (Pap/Papi) to Ben,
Adam, Joe, Laura, James and
Charlotte and Great Grandpa to
Billy, Thomas, Sophie, Shay,
Charlie, Ernie and Tommy and
friend to so many.
A service to celebrate his life will
be held at St James Church,
Chapelthorpe followed by private
cremation. The cortege will leave
his family home on Thursday 10th
December at 1.50pm and make its
way to Church. You are invited to
line the street and pay your own
respects as the cortege passes.
During the current restrictions
only those invited are allowed into
the Church, however, if social
distancing is followed people may
congregate near to the Church.
Donations in memory of Ronnie
for the Dogs Trust may be sent
directly to the charity.
All enquiries to R J Burgess Funeral
Directors 01924 894017.
Published in Wakefield Express on Dec. 3, 2020