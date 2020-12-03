|
STEAD Ronnie (Former Engineer at Provincial Insurance and South Yorkshire Motors, as well as a respected Water Polo Coach) aged 87
passed away peacefully at his home with his loving family at his side on Thursday 26th November 2020,
the beloved husband of Edna and adored father of Lynn, Ian and Garry, special father in law to Karen and Carolyn, much loved and respected Grandfather (Pap/Papi) to Ben, Adam, Joe, Laura, James and Charlotte and Great Grandpa to Billy, Thomas, Sophie, Shay, Charlie, Ernie and Tommy and friend to so many.
A service to celebrate his life will be held at St James Church, Chapelthorpe followed by private
cremation. The cortege will leave his family home on Thursday 10th December at 1.50pm and make its way to Church. You are invited to line the street and pay your own respects as the cortege passes. During the current restrictions only those invited are allowed into the Church, however, if social distancing is followed people may congregate near to the Church.
Donations in memory of Ronnie
for the Dogs Trust may be sent directly to the charity.
All enquiries to
R J Burgess Funeral Directors
01924 894017.
Published in Wakefield Express on Dec. 3, 2020