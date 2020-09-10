|
|
|
Allott Rose Formerly of The Ruddings
and The Grove, Walton.
On 31st August 2020 peacefully
in her sleep at Firth House, Selby aged 96 years.
Rose was dearly loved and will
be missed by all who knew her.
The funeral Service will take place at York Crematorium on Wednesday 16th September,
it is respectfully requested only immediate family attend due to the current Covid restrictions.
Donations in lieu if desired maybe made to The Vision Group Prospect Centre, Selby.
All enquiries to
The Co-op Funeralcare,
Selby 01757 290853.
Published in Wakefield Express on Sept. 10, 2020