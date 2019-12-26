Home

Harpins Funeral Service Ltd
7 Back Mount Pleasant
Wakefield, West Yorkshire WF1 4NP
01924 371091
Rose Quinn

Rose Quinn Notice
QUINN Rose Elizabeth November 30th peacefully at home, aged 62 years, the loving mother
of Matthew, Gemma, Karl and Charleen and a beloved sister of Josie, Sharon, Faye and Charmaine.
The funeral service for Rose will take place at Wakefield Crematorium
on Friday January 3rd at 2.20.
Family flowers only please, any donations in lieu will be given to the Macmillan Cancer Support for which a box will be supplied.
For any other enquiries please contact Harpin's Funeral Service
Tel 01924 371091
Published in Wakefield Express on Dec. 26, 2019
