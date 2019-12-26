|
|
|
QUINN Rose Elizabeth November 30th peacefully at home, aged 62 years, the loving mother
of Matthew, Gemma, Karl and Charleen and a beloved sister of Josie, Sharon, Faye and Charmaine.
The funeral service for Rose will take place at Wakefield Crematorium
on Friday January 3rd at 2.20.
Family flowers only please, any donations in lieu will be given to the Macmillan Cancer Support for which a box will be supplied.
For any other enquiries please contact Harpin's Funeral Service
Tel 01924 371091
Published in Wakefield Express on Dec. 26, 2019