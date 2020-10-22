|
|
|
IDLE Rowland Of Outwood
Passed away on October 16th 2020 at Pinderfields Hospital, aged 85.
The beloved husband of Barbara, having celebrated their 60th anniversary this year, and much loved father and grandfather.
Due to Covid-19, there will initially be a service for Rowland at Wakefield Crematorium on Tuesday 3rd November followed
by a service in his memory at Parkside Methodist Church.
If you wish to make a donation, the family are supporting Dementia UK and donations can be made at www.justgiving.com/fundraising
/RowlandIdle
For any other enquiries please contact Harpin's Funeral Service
Tel 01924 828238.
Published in Wakefield Express on Oct. 22, 2020