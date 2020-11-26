|
|
|
MEEK Rowland (Rowley) Passed away November 11th 2020, aged 74 years.
A much loved husband to Helen
and dad to Paul, Robert, Simon
and Clive. Grandad to Rebecca, Lewis and Jodie.
He will be sadly missed by
everyone that was lucky
enough to have known him.
If you would like to say a final farewell the funeral cortège will
be leaving the family home at
11.20 on Wednesday 2nd December
for Wakefield Crematorium.
Family flowers only.
Donations in memory of Rowley
to Macmillan Cancer Support.
For any further enquiries please contact Harpin's Funeral Service
tel 01924 371091.
Published in Wakefield Express on Nov. 26, 2020