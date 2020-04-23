Home

Firth Roy With immense sadness, I wish to inform of the death of our Father, Roy Firth. He passed away peacefully at home, in Bromley, Kent on the 11th April this year.
Dad had been happy & well in his new home for 18 months, but lost his battle with heart disease after a brief illness, thankfully, Covid free.
We truly thought he would see Leeds United promoted this year!
Reunited with Mum, Eileen, but leaving Andrew, Jane and the grandchildren David, Simon and Susannah, plus myself, Kath, to mourn his loss. Cremation in Beckenham 11th May 2020.
No travelling mourners, sadly due to present lockdown. Any donations, please to NHS charities. Thank you.
Any contacts, please feel free to ring Kath. 0203 2370042
Published in Wakefield Express on Apr. 23, 2020
