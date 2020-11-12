|
Ibbotson Roy November 4th peacefully at home
in Netherton surrounded by his
loving family, aged 80 years.
The much loved husband of Janet,
loving dad of Christian, Jayne and Kelly, father-in-law of Tracy, Andrew and Jimmy, grandad of Daniel, Matthew, Chloe, Hannah and Joshua, great grandad of Tyler, beloved brother of Dorothy.
A private cremation will take place at Wakefield Crematorium on Thursday November 19th at 10.15.
Family flowers only,
donations to Wakefield Hospice
c/o Harpin's Funeral Service.
Published in Wakefield Express on Nov. 12, 2020