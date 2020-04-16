|
|
|
TOWNEND Roy Beloved Husband of Betty,
amazing Dad to Mark and the
best 'Grumpiest Grandad' in the world to Harvey.
Roy passed away peacefully in
his sleep at home, comforted by
his loving wife Betty.
He had a long courageous battle with illness, and eventually lost that battle on Monday 6th April
at the age of 74.
He will be sadly missed and leaves
a big gaping hole in everyone's hearts that were fortunate enough to meet him .
'The tears from our eyes we can wipe away, but the hole in our
hearts will forever stay.'
Rest in peace.... we will love you forever, never a day will pass when we don't miss you xxx
Published in Wakefield Express on Apr. 16, 2020