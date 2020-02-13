|
Daniels Sean Patrick
(Danny) 04.05.68 - 28.01.20
Of College Grove, Wakefield, tragically passed away at home with his wife Emma who will miss him desperately.
He leaves behind his 3 sisters Geraldine, Stephanie and Paula, nieces and nephews, Adam, Jacob, Ebony, Holly, Joe, Casey, Maddie, Lennon and Sadie, also step children Bryn, Roxy and Ebony
and mother in law Ann.
He was much loved by us all.
May you give as much love in
your next life Sean as you did in
your earthly life. We pray you have eternal peace. We will love you always. Sean will be cremated at
Wakefield Crematorium on Monday 17th February at 2.20 p.m. All welcome to join us at
Sloanes Hotel afterwards.
Family flowers only please and donations to Salvation Army.
Published in Wakefield Express on Feb. 13, 2020